WATCH: Let’s salute health workers – Mkhize

It’s been a long journey, but what has made it manageable is the fact that South African’s rallied together at a time of crisis, Health Minister Zweli Mkhize said while providing an analysis of where the country stood in regards to the Covid-19 pandemic.

He noted the importance of celebrating and honouring front line health workers who were pivotal, at the forefront against the pandemic.

“It’s been a tremendous journey,” he said, noting that the heroes in the fight against the pandemic were the health workers.

While the numbers remained high, Mkhize reiterated the importance of adhering to safety measures to ensure progress against the pandemic was not lost.

He said the battle against the pandemic was still far from over and everyone had a role to play.

While the risk of resurgence remains, Mkhize says it was important to note the large amounts of work done by health workers.

“They’re the ones to make us look back and say, South Africa, we have done it.”

Thanking various leaders in various organisations such as churches and President Cyril Ramaphosa, he said, he believes that under pressure the country proved it could unite.

As of Friday, 25 September, the cumulative number of detected Covid-19 cases stood at 668,529 with 1,480 cases identified, the health minister confirmed.

The country also reported 29 more Covid-19 related deaths: 5 from Eastern Cape 5 from KwaZulu-Natal, 5 from Gauteng, 2 from Limpopo, 8 from Northern Cape and 4 from Western Cape. This brings the total number of Covid-19 related deaths to 16 312.

“We extend our condolences to the loved ones of the departed and thank the healthcare workers that treated the deceased patients. Our recoveries now stand at 599,149 which translates to a recovery rate of 89,6%,” said Mkhize.

