Covid-19 24.9.2020 09:34 pm

Covid-19 recovery rate nears 90%, with 77 more deaths reported

Citizen Reporter
Covid-19 recovery rate nears 90%, with 77 more deaths reported

Health Minister Zweli Mkhize

There were nearly 1900 new infections confirmed on Thursday, with the recovery rate nearly hitting 90%

South Africa has recorded 77 more Covid-19 deaths on Thursday, bringing the total number of fatalities to 16283.

According to a statement from Health Minister Dr Zweli Mkhize, there has however, also been 595 916 recoveries, which means the country’s recovery rate stands at a hopeful 89.35%.

New infections for Thursday stand at 1861, with 18405 new tests having been conducted.

The latest Covid-19 statistics as of Thursday 24 September

Mkhize urged South Africans to remain vigilant, as well as download the Covid-19 alert app, which notifies one if you have been in contact with an infected person who also has the app installed and has self-declared their infection status.

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.


MOST POPULAR

PAST 24 HOURS PAST WEEK
Loading Posts...
{{ index + 1 }}


EDITOR'S CHOICE

World China running hundreds of detention centres in Xinjiang, say researchers

Personal Finance Beware WhatsApp stokvel groups: An old pyramid scheme in a new jacket

General Daily news update: Covid-19 stats, Mboro vs Bushiri, Zuma slams Zondo and SCA judges vs Andile Lungisa

Courts Judges demand retraction of ‘offensive remarks’ from Andile Lungisa

State Capture Zuma Foundation accuses Zondo of trying to humiliate JZ


today in print

today in print

Read Today's edition