Covid-19 recovery rate nears 90%, with 77 more deaths reported

South Africa has recorded 77 more Covid-19 deaths on Thursday, bringing the total number of fatalities to 16283.

According to a statement from Health Minister Dr Zweli Mkhize, there has however, also been 595 916 recoveries, which means the country’s recovery rate stands at a hopeful 89.35%.

New infections for Thursday stand at 1861, with 18405 new tests having been conducted.

Mkhize urged South Africans to remain vigilant, as well as download the Covid-19 alert app, which notifies one if you have been in contact with an infected person who also has the app installed and has self-declared their infection status.

