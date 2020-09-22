Covid-19 22.9.2020 10:14 pm

Covid-19 update: 1,346 new cases bring SA’s total to 663,282

Minister of Health Dr Zweli Mkhize during a visit at Tshwane District Hospital in Pretoria, 10 July 2020. Picture: Jacques Nelles

The country has also reported 126 more Covid-19 deaths.

As of Tuesday, the cumulative number of detected Covid-19 cases is 663,282, with 1,346 new cases identified, Health Minister Zweli Mkhize has announced.

The country has also reported 126 more Covid-19 deaths: 5 from Eastern Cape, 54 from KwaZulu-Natal, 45 from Gauteng, 5 from North West and 17 from Western Cape. This brings the total number of Covid-19 deaths to 16,118.

“We extend our condolences to the loved ones of the departed and thank the health care workers that treated the deceased patients,” said Mkhize.

Source: Health department

 

The Compensation Fund has expressed shock with the rate of non-compliance with Covid-19 prevention protocols at workplaces, including state entities, with a marked increase in the number of Covid-19 related claims.

According to figures from the department of employment and labour’s inspection and enforcement services (IES), only 3,787 of a total of 6,840 workplaces inspected since the country went into lockdown were found to be compliant.

Aggy Moiloa, the inspector general, said in a statement: “The level of compliance is at a shocking rate of 58% in both the private and government sectors. What this means, in reality, is that out of every 100 workplaces inspected, 46 are non-compliant. Taking into account that we have an added complication of Covid-19 to take into consideration, this means that employers are not showing the necessary resolve to deal with workplace health and safety issues.” 

Moiloa said IES had issued a total of 621 prohibition notices, meaning that until the area of non-compliance had been rectified, that business or workplace was barred from operating.

The department said the private sector, the wholesale and retail sector were the most non-compliant and slapped with 252 prohibition notices followed by the manufacturing sector with 54 and the hospitality industry with 35.

Read more: Workplaces failing Covid-19 test

(Additional reporting, Sipho Mabena)

