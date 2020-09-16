Covid-19 update: SA records 1,923 new cases and 64 deaths

As of today, the cumulative number of detected Covid-19 cases is 653, 444, with 1, 923 new cases identified, Health Minister Zweli Mkhize has announced.

The country has also recorded 64 more Covid-19 related deaths: 24 from KwaZulu-Natal, 14 from Gauteng, 9 from Western Cape, 6 from Northern Cape and 11 from Mpumalanga. This brings the total number of Covid-19 related deaths to 15,705.

“We extend our condolences to the loved ones of the departed and thank the health care workers that treated the deceased patients. Our recoveries now stand at 584,195 which translates to a recovery rate of 89,4%,” said Mkhize.

Below is the provincial breakdown:

Ramaphosa said the country had made enough progress to move to “the new normal” which will ease a number of restrictions, while other restrictions remain.

More than 15,000 people have died, and more than 650,000 people have been infected, while the country now records 2,000 new cases on average a day. The recovery rate now stands at 89%.

“We have succeeded in overcoming the worst time of this pandemic,” said Ramaphosa.

The World Health Organisation (WHO) continues to advise South Africa on how to better deal with the virus and how to effectively reopen the country.

“Although we have made a remarkable progress, people are still getting infected. Our greatest challenge and most important task is to make sure we do not experience a second wave, like other countries.

“We want to avoid this. Some of these countries had even reopened its businesses and had to reimpose a hard lockdown to deal with the resurgence of the virus.”

Testing will be increased, as will the scope of testing, which will now include all those who are admitted to hospital, outpatients with Covid-19 symptoms, and individuals who have been in close contact with confirmed cases whether or not they themselves have symptoms.

Government will also be improving contact tracing, including the use of the COVID Alert South Africa mobile phone app, which alerts any user if they have been in close contact with anyone who has tested positive for the virus.

Read more: ‘The new normal’: What you can do in Lockdown Level 1

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.