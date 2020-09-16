Winde to ask Ramaphosa, NCCC to lift curfew, overseas travel ban

Western Cape Premier Alan Winde and other premiers will be meeting with President Cyril Ramaphosa and the National Coronavirus Command Council (NCCC) to discuss the next phase of the lockdown on Tuesday.

In a video statement released on Tuesday, Winde said he would be pushing for three main agenda items that his government felt would allow for more economic activity in the country.

Winde said he would be asking the president to lift the curfew and give clarity on international travel, as well.

“We need a date that international travel opens, in October, so that the bookings can be made by international travellers who want to come into our country for business or vacation for the next few months,” he said.

“We need to make sure that we open up on our events, sporting businesses, and churches must be able to open up more carrying capacity,” added Winde.

Winde last week also pleaded with Ramaphosa to fight the “second pandemic” – unemployment – by opening up all sectors of the economy on Friday.

According to a statement by the presidency, the meeting would be chaired by Ramaphosa and was expected to focus on a report from the NCCC on the country’s response to the Covid-19 pandemic.

This, as Ramaphosa hinted in a meeting with the South Africa National Editors Forum last week that South Africa could be going into Level 1 lockdown soon.

