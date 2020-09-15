Daily news update: Covid-19 stats, Petrol price, SA resorts under threat and ANC to pay for SANDF flight to Zim

Click on the links below for the full story or visit our home page for the latest news:

As of Tuesday, South Africa has recorded a cumulative number of 651, 521 Covid-19 cases, with only 772 new cases identified.

The total number of tests conducted to date is 3 940 217, with 11,603 new tests conducted since the last report.

The country has also recorded 142 more Covid-19 deaths: 16 from KwaZulu-Natal, 12 from Gauteng, 4 from Eastern Cape, 13 from Western Cape, 11 from Northern Cape, 19 from Mpumalanga and 67 from Limpopo.

This brings the total number of Covid-19 related deaths to 15,641.

Jihadists in northern Mozambique occupied two small islands in the Indian Ocean last week, threatening tourism and maritime traffic in the region where a multibillion-dollar offshore gas exploration project is being developed, locals said on Friday.

The DA has been on a downward spiral since it lost some of its traditional voters to the FF Plus in the 2019 elections.

The resignation of Mmusi Maimane, Herman Mashaba and recently, DA Gauteng leader John Moodey, who was also in the running for party leader, has further fuelled suggestions that the party was ridding itself of black leaders.

The ANC delegation went to Zimbabwe for meetings with the ruling Zanu-PF party over a crisis in that country. Zanu-PF has steadfastly denied that there is a crisis.

An outrage ensued when it came to light that the ANC leaders used the South African National Defense Force’s (SANDF) Falcon 900. plane – which was used to ferry Mapisa-Nqakula – on their visit to Zanu-PF.

“The Rand has put on a remarkable rally against the US dollar in recent weeks, with the daily exchange rate strengthening from R17.30 on August 21 to R16.70 on August 31 and since the start of September, the Rand has traded in a commendably tight range by recent standards,” the association said.

Zondo was on Tuesday hearing testimony from the former head of legal and compliance at Eskom, Suzanne Daniels, who gave evidence on some meetings and interactions with Gupta business associate Salim Essa, one of which included a meeting in late July 2017 with Gupta, former president Jacob Zuma’s son, Duduzane, former minister Ben Martins and “an Asian” lady she could not recall the name of.

Cassper recently released a project of his own titled Any Minute Now or AMN for short in dedication to his first child, a boy that was born earlier this week.

When asked for his thoughts on his rival’s project, AKA admitted to having heard it, stating that “it doesn’t sound too bad”.

After finding out that he was replaced by a Chinese actor in an advert/short film he created as part of his role as a Jo Malone ambassador, Star Wars actor John Boyega has decided to cut ties with the brand.

Following the controversy, Jo Malone, which is owned by Estee Lauder, removed the advert from its campaign in China.

The former Bidvest Wits mentor has been touted as the next man for the hot seat at Naturena but it looks like that deal will not happen.

While the Amakhosi fans were expecting the club to announce Hunt on Monday, news emerged that it is now the Algerian mentor who is now the front runner for the position.

In the long jump event, though he led until the final round with a leap of 8.04m, Ruswahl Samaai settled for second place, with Finnish athlete Kristian Pulli snatching victory after landing at 8.08m with his last jump.

In the men’s 110m hurdles race, Antonio Alkana displayed his best form of the season, taking third place in a blanket finish in 13.40.

The model we sampled was the 110 D240 S, which features the only turbodiesel engine offered across the range and is one notch up from the entry level D240. The 2.0-litre Ingenium four-cylinder twin-turbo powerplant produces 177 kW of power and 430 Nm of torque which is sent to all four wheels via an eight-speed automatic gearbox.

In terms of features, the Swace receives an eight-inch touchscreen infotainment system with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, bi-xenon LED headlights, 16-inch alloy wheels, a wireless smartphone charger, heated front seats, ambient lighting, a heated steering wheel and three driving modes; Eco, Normal and Sport. Safety and driver assistance systems include Dynamic Radar Cruise Control, Road Sign Assist, Lane Tracing Assist, Blind Spot Monitor, Pre-Collision Assist with Pedestrian and Cyclist Detection, Rear Cross Traffic Alert, Auto Hold and Parking Assist.

