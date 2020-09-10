Infection rate still low in Limpopo

The Provincial Coronavirus Command Council in Limpopo is relieved at the low infection rate in recent weeks, but warns that failing to adhere to precautionary measures may still be fatal.

The council said that as of yesterday, the cumulative infection rate in Limpopo was 13,746, with 12,990 recoveries. It said the latest statistics revealed that the province now had only 499 active cases.

The council said there had been 257 Covid-19 deaths in the province since the start of the pandemic.

Limpopo premier and chair of the command council Chupu Stanley Mathabatha said: “We must clarify the fact that as a province, we did not register 43 deaths in the past 24 hours, as reported elsewhere. The province has actually registered one death in the past 24 hours. This is indeed a positive indication that our death rate as a province due to Covid-19 is still low. The health department has also warned of a possible new wave if complacency continues.

“The education department also reported schools were running smoothly after the recent recess.”

He added that the council had reiterated its serious concern at the rise of gender-based violence in communities, with several killings of young women in the past few weeks.

