Covid-19 update: 110 more Covid-19 related deaths recorded

MEC Bandile Masuku and Minister Zweli Mkhize visited Nasrec as part of monitoring state of readiness as COVID-19 cases increase in Gauteng and to support staff working during pandemic, 20 July 2020. Picture:Nigel Sibanda

A total of 1,633 new cases have been identified in the past 24 hours

As of today, the total number of confirmed Covid-19 cases is 638 517, the total number of deaths is 14,889 and the total number of recoveries is 563,891.

A total of 1,633 new cases have been identified, the health ministry said in a statement on Sunday evening.

The total number of tests conducted to date is 3,800,190 with 16,367 new tests conducted since the last report.

“Regrettably, we report 110 more Covid-19 related deaths: 31 from KwaZulu-Natal, 24 from Gauteng, 7 from Eastern Cape, 9 from Free State, 1 from Western Cape and 38 from Mpumalanga. This brings the total number of Covid-19 related deaths to 14,889.

“We extend our condolences to the loved ones of the departed and thank the health care workers that treated the deceased patients,” the national department of health said.

