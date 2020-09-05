Covid-19 5.9.2020 09:53 pm

Covid-19 update: 101 more Covid-19 related deaths recorded

Citizen reporter
Covid-19 update: 101 more Covid-19 related deaths recorded

MEC Bandile Masuku and Minister Zweli Mkhize visited Nasrec as part of monitoring state of readiness as COVID-19 cases increase in Gauteng and to support staff working during pandemic, 20 July 2020. Picture:Nigel Sibanda

Forty-five (45) deaths were recorded in KwaZulu-Natal, 16 in Gauteng, 11 from the Eastern Cape, 19 from the Free State and 10 from the Western Cape.

As of today, the total number of confirmed Covid-19 cases is 636 884, the total number of deaths is 14 779 and the total number of recoveries is 561 204.

The national department of health extended its condolences to the departed.

