Covid-19 update: 101 more Covid-19 related deaths recorded

As of today, the total number of confirmed Covid-19 cases is 636 884, the total number of deaths is 14 779 and the total number of recoveries is 561 204.

Forty-five (45) deaths were recorded in KwaZulu-Natal, 16 in Gauteng, 11 from the Eastern Cape, 19 from the Free State and 10 from the Western Cape.

The national department of health extended its condolences to the departed.

