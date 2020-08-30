Death of wife of one of the Cradock Four ‘one of the most painful moments in our district’

Chris Hani District Municipality Mayor Wongama Gela has described the death of Nyameka Goniwe, the speaker of the Inxuba Yethemba municipality and widow of anti-apartheid activist Matthew Goniwe, as “one of the most painful moments in our district”.

“We are indeed thankful that we had a privilege to be part of her life and words are not adequate to explain the loss of this gentle soul,” Gela said in a statement on Sunday.

“We have lost a colleague, a friend, a great leader and a patriot whose life was dedicated [to] the betterment of others.”

The Inxuba Yethemba municipality announced on Saturday night that Goniwe had shown signs of illness, shortness of breath and headaches over the past few days.

She took a Covid-19 test and died while waiting for her results in isolation.

Goniwe joined local government ranks in 2011, as the executive mayor of the Inxuba Yethemba Local Municipality. In 2016, she became a full-time councillor in the Chris Hani District Municipality where she served on the Municipal Public Accounts Committee and later, as a member of the mayoral committee.

She was later redeployed to the Inxuba Yethemba municipality as the council speaker.

“Her first concern was never for herself but always for her community, how she could make our district and her locality a better place for every family living there and every individual passing through,” said Gela.

She married Matthew Goniwe in 1975. Early in their marriage, he was imprisoned and she supported him, studied and raised a baby on her own.

Ten years after they got married, Matthew went missing after leaving Cradock with his friends, Fort Calata, Sicelo Mhlauli, and Sparrow Mkhonto. They were known as the Cradock Four. Weeks later, his body was found riddled with stab wounds and badly burned.

Gela added: “Cllr Goniwe was the type of person that you would want to be your neighbour, your best friend and your speaker… Her courage was quiet, yet unyielding. It drew its strength from the unshakeable bonds of family, friendship and community that she served all her life.”

News24 Wire

