Covid-19 29.8.2020 10:44 pm

Covid-19 update: SA records 2418 new cases and 238 deaths

Citizen reporter
Covid-19 update: SA records 2418 new cases and 238 deaths

MEC Bandile Masuku and Minister Zweli Mkhize visited Nasrec as part of monitoring state of readiness as COVID-19 cases increase in Gauteng and to support staff working during pandemic, 20 July 2020. Picture:Nigel Sibanda

Recoveries now stand at 536,694 which translates to a recovery rate of 86%. 

The total number of confirmed Covid-19 cases in South Africa as of Saturday is 622,551, Health Minister Zweli Mkhize has announced.

The country has also recorded 238 more deaths – 81 from KwaZulu-Natal, 47 from Gauteng, 6 from Eastern Cape, 9 from Western Cape and 123 from Free State. This brings the total number of deaths to 13,981.

Mkhize said: “We extend our condolences to the loved ones of the departed and thank the health care workers that treated the deceased patients.”

Recoveries now stand at 536,694 which translates to a recovery rate of 86%.

Case Data of Covid-19 numbers. Source: Health Department

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.


MOST POPULAR

PAST 24 HOURS PAST WEEK
Loading Posts...
{{ index + 1 }}


EDITOR'S CHOICE

Crime Police officers arrested for Eldorado Park’s murdered Nathaniel Julies

Covid-19 SA records 1,846 new Covid-19 cases and 115 deaths

Politics READ: ‘… Hang your head in shame’ – Zuma’s scathing letter to Ramaphosa

General Siya Kolisi biography to be published, despite Rachel’s protest

Business Insight Fiscal cliff: SA’s financial crisis only months away


today in print

today in print

Read Today's edition