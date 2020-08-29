Covid-19 update: SA records 2418 new cases and 238 deaths

The total number of confirmed Covid-19 cases in South Africa as of Saturday is 622,551, Health Minister Zweli Mkhize has announced.

The country has also recorded 238 more deaths – 81 from KwaZulu-Natal, 47 from Gauteng, 6 from Eastern Cape, 9 from Western Cape and 123 from Free State. This brings the total number of deaths to 13,981.

Mkhize said: “We extend our condolences to the loved ones of the departed and thank the health care workers that treated the deceased patients.”

Recoveries now stand at 536,694 which translates to a recovery rate of 86%.

