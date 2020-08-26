Covid-19 update: SA now has 90,459 active cases, with recovery rate of 85%

As of Wednesday, South Africa has recorded a total of 615,701 Covid-19 cases, with 2,684 new cases. The country has also recorded 194 new deaths: 57 from KwaZulu-Natal, 61 from Gauteng, 4 from Northern Cape, 12 from Eastern Cape and 60 from Western Cape. This brings the total number of Covid-19 related deaths to 13,502.

“We extend our condolences to the loved ones of the departed and thank the health care workers that treated the deceased patients. Our recoveries now stand at 525,242, which translates to a recovery rate of 85%,” said Health Minister Zweli Mkhize.

The country currently has 90,459 active cases, with 4,861 additional recoveries recorded today.

Mkhize said on Sunday that South Africa was “over the surge” of Covid-19 infections, but warned that government might reinstate strict restrictions if necessary.

This comes after Mkhize also warned that a resurgence might be on the cards if people neglect precautionary measures.

“The real risk we are worried about is resurgence if people neglect precautionary measures. Different countries have had to reimpose restrictions. We will have to do the same if people start behaving complacently.

“We hope we don’t have to go in that direction. It is a decision that is not taken lightly. We do think it’s possible for people to exercise social behavioural changes,” he told eNCA.

