Reinstatement of strict lockdown still on the cards, Mkhize warns

Health Minister Zweli Mkhize said on Sunday that South Africa was “over the surge” of Covid-19 infections, but warned that government might reinstate strict restrictions if necessary.

This comes after Mkhize also warned that a resurgence might be on the cards if people neglect precautionary measures.

“The real risk we are worried about is resurgence if people neglect precautionary measures. Different countries have had to reimpose restrictions. We will have to do the same if people start behaving complacently.

“We hope we don’t have to go in that direction. It is a decision that is not taken lightly. We do think it’s possible for people to exercise social behavioural changes,” he told eNCA.

As of Tuesday, 25 August, South Africa has recorded a cumulative total of 613,017 Covid-19 cases, with 1,567 new cases identified.

The total number of Covid-19 related deaths currently stands at 13,308. Meanwhile, recoveries now stand at 520,381 which translates to a recovery rate of 84%.

ALSO READ: ‘Out-of-control’ drinkers could force government’s hand

Different countries have had to reimpose restrictions. We will have to do the same if people start behaving complacently. @eNCA — Dr Zweli Mkhize (@DrZweliMkhize) August 23, 2020

Recently, government expressed concern over accidents on the roads during the weekend since the country moved to Level 2 on 18 August.

Three Tshwane Metro Police Department (TMPD) officers died during a head-on-collision on Sunday, after a vehicle was spotted driving towards oncoming traffic in the Pretoria.

TMPD Chief Lieutenant-General Johanna Nkomo and transport minister Fikile Mbalula visited the families of Ndimafhi Edward Phaduline, Khathutshelo Mukwevho and Silas Marisane Phala who served in Region 3.

However, Minister in the Presidency Jackson Mthembu quashed reports on Tuesday that alcohol may be banned again.

“It is not true that President Cyril Ramaphosa will address the nation tonight. It equally not true that the NCCC/Cabinet has taken a decision to disallow the sale of alcohol. This is all fake news,” he said in a tweet.

It’s not true that President @CyrilRamaphosa will address the nation tonight . It equally not true that the NCCC/Cabinet has taken a decision to disallow the sale of alcohol . This is all #fakenews . — Minister Jackson Mthembu (@JacksonMthembu_) August 25, 2020

The government called on South Africans to promote responsible alcohol use and road safety in the country.

“Government further appeals to the liquor industry to strengthen current efforts with government that aim to curb the scourge of alcohol abuse.”

(Compiled by Molefe Seeletsa)

READ MORE: ‘Level 2, liquor robbed me of my members,’ says TMPD Chief

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.