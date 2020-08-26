Covid-19 26.8.2020 12:42 pm

Reinstatement of strict lockdown still on the cards, Mkhize warns

Citizen reporter
Minister of Health Zweli Mkhize briefs media about South Africa's plans to fight the coronavirus before it reaches our shores, at the Southern Sun OR Tambo in Kempton Park, 1 March 2020. Picture: Neil McCartney

‘Different countries have had to reimpose restrictions. We will have to do the same if people start behaving complacently,’ he says.

Health Minister Zweli Mkhize said on Sunday that South Africa was “over the surge” of Covid-19 infections, but warned that government might reinstate strict restrictions if necessary.

This comes after Mkhize also warned that a resurgence might be on the cards if people neglect precautionary measures.

“The real risk we are worried about is resurgence if people neglect precautionary measures. Different countries have had to reimpose restrictions. We will have to do the same if people start behaving complacently.

“We hope we don’t have to go in that direction. It is a decision that is not taken lightly. We do think it’s possible for people to exercise social behavioural changes,” he told eNCA.

As of Tuesday, 25 August, South Africa has recorded a cumulative total of 613,017 Covid-19 cases, with 1,567 new cases identified.

The total number of Covid-19 related deaths currently stands at 13,308. Meanwhile, recoveries now stand at 520,381 which translates to a recovery rate of 84%.

Recently, government expressed concern over accidents on the roads during the weekend since the country moved to Level 2 on 18 August.

Three Tshwane Metro Police Department (TMPD) officers died during a head-on-collision on Sunday, after a vehicle was spotted driving towards oncoming traffic in the Pretoria.

TMPD Chief Lieutenant-General Johanna Nkomo and transport minister Fikile Mbalula visited the families of Ndimafhi Edward Phaduline, Khathutshelo Mukwevho and Silas Marisane Phala who served in Region 3.

However, Minister in the Presidency Jackson Mthembu quashed reports on Tuesday that alcohol may be banned again.

“It is not true that President Cyril Ramaphosa will address the nation tonight. It equally not true that the NCCC/Cabinet has taken a decision to disallow the sale of alcohol. This is all fake news,” he said in a tweet.

The government called on South Africans to promote responsible alcohol use and road safety in the country.

“Government further appeals to the liquor industry to strengthen current efforts with government that aim to curb the scourge of alcohol abuse.”

(Compiled by Molefe Seeletsa)

