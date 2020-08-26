Sassa extends period to change payment method for R350 grant

The South African Social Security Agency (Sassa) has extended the period to change the preferred method of payment of the special Covid-19 Social Relief of Distress Grant (SRD).

Over the past months, Sassa has seen an increase in the number of applicants for the grant, which led to an increase and pressure in various South African Post Office (SAPO) outlets.

Sassa CEO Totsie Memela announced that the window period for preferred method of payment is scheduled for Monday, 31 August to Sunday, 6 September, which is 24 hours a day.

“During this period, beneficiaries can change from receiving their grants at the post office to receiving them through their personal bank accounts. They may also change from one bank to another if they prefer to,” Memela said on Tuesday.

Memela said clients are requested to take advantage of this window period and amend to their most suitable method of payment.

She added that Sassa urged clients who have just been approved for the special grant and who have received the SMS to immediately upload their banking details online as soon as they receive the request.

Clients can opt to receive their grant through the following:

SAPO outlets

Electronic voucher system that can only be paid into a cellphone number that is registered under the applicant’s name with the network service provider.

Valid and active bank account. Clients are advised to upload the correct personal bank account details online. Money can only be paid into an applicant’s bank account and not that of a family member or friend.

Beneficiaries can opt to switch from one bank account to another or from SAPO to a valid and active bank account or electronic voucher.

Sassa also released grants payment dates for the remainder of the 2020/21 financial year.

The dates of each grant payment date, from September to March, are below:

Age and linked grants – 3 September 2020, 5 October 2020, 3 November 2020, 1 December 2020, 4 January 2021, 3 February 2021, 3 March 2021

Disability and linked grants – 4 September 2020, 6 October 2020, 4 November 2020, 2 December 2020, 5 January 2021, 4 February 2021, 4 March 2021

Unlinked children’s grants – 7 September 2020, 7 October 2020, 5 November 2020, 3 December 2020, 6 January 2021, 5 February 2021, 5 March 2021

