Covid-19 24.8.2020 10:17 pm

WATCH: Gauteng government receives first batch of ventilators from Solidarity Fund

News24 Wire
WATCH: Gauteng government receives first batch of ventilators from Solidarity Fund

Dr Oliver Smith explains the new ventilators during an event at Charlotte Maxeke hospital in Johannesburg, 24 August 2020 in which the Solidarity Fund delivered a batch of ventilators to the hospital.. This is the first batch of over 20 000 locally produced ventilators that are easy to use, non invasive and cheaper than previous versions. Picture: Neil McCartney

Acting Health MEC Jacob Mamabolo received 36 of the first batch of the close to 1,000 ventilators in the process of delivery on behalf of Charlotte Maxeke Johannesburg Academic Hospital.

Gauteng has received its first batch of ventilators from the Solidarity Fund.

On Sunday, 206 018 people had tested positive for the coronavirus in Gauteng making the province the epicentre of the virus.

The fund approved additional funding of R405 million to go towards buying critical healthcare equipment for the public hospital system in the hotspots of Gauteng, the Western Cape, and the Eastern Cape.

Solidarity Fund interim CEO Nomkhita Nqweni said they were responding to an expected surge in hospital admissions caused by Covid-19 predicted to peak in late August.

“A further R250 million was approved for the local production of up to 20 000 non-invasive C-PAP ventilators in support of the National Ventilator Project. As we traverse the predicted peak of the Covid-19 infection in South Africa, it is important that we accelerate our efforts to arm the medical practitioners with the equipment that they need.

“We are gratified that the first installment of ventilators is being distributed ahead of schedule, and are committed to ensuring the speedy dispatch of all ventilators to medical facilities on the frontline of the fight against this pandemic,” said Nqweni.

Acting Health MEC Jacob Mamabolo received 36 of the first batch of the close to 1,000 ventilators in the process of delivery on behalf of Charlotte Maxeke Johannesburg Academic Hospital.

Mamabolo said they want all facilities across the province to be well resourced with PPE, staff, and other relevant needs required for an adequate response to the Covid-19 pandemic.

“The Charlotte Maxeke Johannesburg Academic Hospital has played a significant role in Gauteng’s response to the Covid-19 pandemic since the early days of virus transmission… We value and appreciate all healthworkers in the province, and consider it a priority of ours to support you and ensure that your dedication and hard work does not go unnoticed.

“These machines represent a very useful option in the management of Covid-19 patients who require more than just oxygen supportive therapy for Covid-19 pneumonia,” said Mamabolo.

Mamabolo said the ventilators were inexpensive, had other useful patient indicators and were manufactured locally.

“While the context of the pandemic has strained the public health generally, it is encouraging that even under these circumstances there remains a beacon of hope that shines through.”

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.

Related Stories
Get treatment immediately for Covid-19 symptoms – health body 6.8.2020
Solidarity Fund has allocated R2.2bn in virus fight, ‘anti-graft measures in place’ 17.7.2020
Gauteng divided into four medical clusters to curb the spread of Covid-19 14.7.2020


MOST POPULAR

PAST 24 HOURS PAST WEEK
Loading Posts...
{{ index + 1 }}


EDITOR'S CHOICE

General Substation explosion leaves large parts of Tshwane without power

Politics Corruption probe into ‘own comrades’ slated

Investigation Dead man ‘did not bag PPE contract’, says health department

Politics DA wants government to intervene, ‘stop selling off municipality’

Eish! Driver busted going 204km/h claims he was rushing friend with ‘Covid-19’ to hospital


today in print

today in print

Read Today's edition