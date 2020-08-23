89% of infected prison officials, inmates have recovered, says correctional services dept

The department has recorded a total of 6,448 cases, with 4,116 of these among officials and the remaining 2,332 among inmates.

There are currently 363 active cases among officials and 256 among inmates. The number of deaths is 103, with 60 of these having been officials and 43 inmates.

The highest number of cases was recorded in the Eastern Cape, with 830 cases among officials and 1 167 among inmates. The Western Cape has had 751 cases among officials and 562 among inmates, followed by Gauteng, where there have been 901 among officials and 315 among inmates.

As at 22 August, South Africa had recorded 607,045 confirmed cases of Covid-19.

A total of 504,127 recoveries, which translates to a recovery rate of 83%, have been recorded throughout the country. The death toll is 12,987.

The country entered Level 2 of the lockdown on Tuesday, as the daily number of confirmed Covid-19 infections and hospitalisations had been declining.

