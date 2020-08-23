Covid-19 stats update: SA has just over 607k cases, recovery rate at 83%

As of Saturday, South Africa now has a cumulative total of 607,045 Covid-19 cases, according to the Department of Health’s latest release.

There have been 3,707 new identified cases, and 144 reported deaths. 12,987 deaths due to Covid-19 have been reported.

Gauteng still accounts for 33.8% of the country’s cases, with 205,246 cases recorded.

The Northern Cape has the least amount of Covid-19 cases, accounting for just 1.5% of the country’s total cases. The province currently has 8,996 cases.

A total of 3,535,067 tests have been conducted, with 30,560 new tests conducted since the last report.

The private sector accounts for 57& of the tests conducted, and has so far tested 1,998,867 tests. The public sector has conducted 1,536,200 tests.

Recoveries currently stand at 504,127, giving the country a recovery rate of 83%.

Gauteng currently tops the list with 171,839 recoveries, 30,180 active cases and 3,227 deaths.

(Compiled by Nica Richards)

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.