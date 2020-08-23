Covid-19 23.8.2020 08:47 am

Covid-19 stats update: SA has just over 607k cases, recovery rate at 83%

Ennie Makgoba sits among donated flowers as Ubuntu Beds, a non profit organisation that organises accommodation for health workers to avoid their families being exposed to harm, gave health workers at Charlotte Maxeke hospital in Parktown 250 pink flowers that were arranged to spell out “Heroes” as a token of appreciation for their work and sacrifices made during the Covid-19 pandemic, 21 July 2020. Picture: Neil McCartney

A total of 3,535,067 tests have been conducted across the country, with 30,560 new tests conducted since the last report. The total death toll is currently at 12,987.

As of Saturday, South Africa now has a cumulative total of 607,045 Covid-19 cases, according to the Department of Health’s latest release. 

There have been 3,707 new identified cases, and 144 reported deaths. 12,987 deaths due to Covid-19 have been reported.

Gauteng still accounts for 33.8% of the country’s cases, with 205,246 cases recorded. 

The Northern Cape has the least amount of Covid-19 cases, accounting for just 1.5% of the country’s total cases. The province currently has 8,996 cases. 

A total of 3,535,067 tests have been conducted, with 30,560 new tests conducted since the last report. 

The private sector accounts for 57& of the tests conducted, and has so far tested 1,998,867 tests. The public sector has conducted 1,536,200 tests. 

Recoveries currently stand at 504,127, giving the country a recovery rate of 83%. 

Gauteng currently tops the list with 171,839 recoveries, 30,180 active cases and 3,227 deaths.

