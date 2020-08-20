Mangosuthu Buthelezi recovers from Covid-19

Prince Mangosuthu Buthelezi had completed his Covid-19 isolation and was in good health, a family representative said on Thursday.

“We, the family of Prince Mangosuthu Buthelezi, are pleased to confirm that uMntwana wa KwaPhindangene has completed the mandatory period of self-isolation after being diagnosed positive for Covid-19 on 8 August,” said family spokesperson, Dr. Bhekuyise Ngqengelele Buthelezi.

The Zulu prince, who turns 92 in a week’s time, was diagnosed with Covid-19 after he came into contact with someone who had tested positive for the disease.

“Throughout this period of self-isolation, he remained asymptomatic, yet he continued to take every precaution. He has today received a negative test result, confirming that he is no longer infected. Indeed, his full medical tests have provided us with complete assurance that he is in good health,” said Dr. Buthelezi.

He thanked the public for their well wishes.

“We appreciate all those who sent messages of support and particularly those who diligently prayed for uMntwana wa KwaPhindangene. We also wish to thank the media for respecting this time away from his many duties.”

Dr. Buthelezi said they were upbeat about his recovery.

“We were acutely aware throughout this time that his age, and the added vulnerability of chronic diabetes, placed him at greater risk. The fact that he has come through this unscathed is an encouragement to us all.”

He added: “Nevertheless, we urge all South Africans to continue taking every precaution, so that our country might win the ongoing battle against Covid-19.”

