KZN premier welcomes Level 2 after lockdown contracts province’s economy by R30bn

KwaZulu-Natal Premier Sihle Zikalala has said the announcement on Saturday by President Cyril Ramaphosa that the country would on Tuesday be placed on alert Level 2 of lockdown, easing almost all the restrictions to allow economic activity, is welcomed after the province’s economy “contracted by at least R30 billion due to the economic lockdown”.

Zikalala, who was on Sunday addressing the media following Ramaphosa’s announcement, said the province was also “pleased with the extension” of the lockdown until 15 September.

The premier said the province was ready for “increased economic activity” and for implementing the required regulations under Level 2 lockdown.

“This transition to Level 2, should, however, not make us complacent and to think that the risk posed by the coronavirus is no more,” he said, adding that tough action would be taken by the province against those who violate lockdown regulations.

For job creation and sustainability, the province “relies heavily” on tourism, Zikalala said, adding that during the “economic lockdown” the province’s economy contracted by at least R30 billion, therefore, the transition to Level 2 was welcomed “as a gateway towards economic recovery”.

“The opening up of the economy is, indeed, great news because it means more businesses will now have the opportunity to save more jobs and prevent the disaster that has befallen those who were forced to close down their operations,” said Zikalala.

On the lifting of the bans on the sale of tobacco products and alcohol, Zikalala said: “People on social media, have been wrongly interpreting the lifting on the ban of smoking and alcohol as an opportunity to go back to their old habits.

“We wish to plead with our people not to abuse their access to alcohol; and to remind them that smoking is still bad for the lungs and veins, among other dangers.

“We still need to ensure that our health care facilities are protected to prioritise saving the lives of those affected by Covid-19.

“We want to make it clear that the unbanning of alcohol sales is not an excuse for people to go back to drinking and driving, which results in innocent people being killed or injured. It does not give people the license to get involved in fights where others will be assaulted, stabbed or shot.

“It is not an opportunity for them to get drunk and then beat up women and children. Neither does it give people the right to cross our freeways, or engage in jay-walking because that is when they get knocked down by cars and die. These are all the negative factors that alcohol tends to lead to, which then overwhelms our health system unnecessarily.”

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.