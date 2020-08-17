Liquor industry commends Ramaphosa for ‘bold step’ of lifting booze ban

The liquor industry, “more so” independent liquor traders and taverns, has welcomed the lifting of the suspension of the sale of alcohol, said the industry’s spokesperson Lucky Ntimane.

Announcing on Saturday that the country will be placed on alert Level 2 on Tuesday, President Cyril Ramaphosa said: “The suspension of the sale of alcohol will be lifted subject to certain restrictions.

“Alcohol will be permitted for on-site consumption in licenced establishments only up until 10pm. Liquor outlets will be allowed to sell alcohol for off-site consumption from Monday to Thursday during the hours of 9am to 5pm only,” the president said.

Ntimane said though the industry had “been calling for the ban to be lifted sooner”, it appreciated “the pressure that would have been brought to bear on the president on such an important matter as this and we commend the president on this bold step to open the sector and give the industry a fighting chance as we push to save livelihoods”.

Ntimane said guidelines had been prepared to support liquor traders to ensure they comply with Covid-19 regulations, “the details of which will be finalised once the detailed regulations have been finalised”.

He said in instances where liquor traders transgress Covid-19 regulations, “the law will take its course”.

“But we remain hopeful that liquor traders will comply as they had done in the first instance of the lift in the alcohol ban,” Ntimane said.

Ntimane shared the following guidelines:

Guidelines for tavern trading

With knowledge and preparation, you can run your tavern business in a way that serves your customers and your community, and stops the spread of Covid-19. We’d like to help you to prepare you to ensure responsible on-consumption drinking culture at the tavern during Covid-19. As you know, your customers keep your business alive. Here’s how to act responsibly to keep them healthy and safe – and make sure that they do the same for you.

1. No person may enter the premises without a cloth mask or any homemade item covering the nose and mouth

2. All customers must sanitise before entering the premises

3. Customers should be seated 1.5 metres apart

4. Tables must be sanitised before and after each guest

5. No sharing of drinks

6. No access or serving alcohol to persons under 18 years

7. No access or serving to pregnant women

8. Where possible and while taking order

9. Waiting staff should stand at least a metre from the table

10. Taverns may refuse admission if they deem any customer is a safety risk.

How can you as a customer/patron support to protect the licence to trade during Covid-19?

1. Respect trading conditions and trading hours in line with the Covid-19 regulations

2. Do not drink and drive, or drink and walk when over the alcohol limit

3. Inform me of any underage individuals in the outlet

4. Inform if there are pregnant women in the outlet

5. Do not urinate outside my outlet

6. Do not fight with or harass any of the customers/patrons or neighbours

7. Do not park in front of the outlet, or obstruct my neighbours’ access

8. Do not engage in unruly behaviour or loitering outside the outlet

SAB has also welcomed the lifting of the ban and reaffirmed “its support in the fight against Covid-19” and its commitment to the recovery of the country’s economy.

SAB’s vice president of corporate affairs Zoleka Lisa said: “We believe that opening up the economy and moving the country to alert Level 2 is an important move for our economy. Lifting of the prohibition on the sale of alcohol will come as a welcome relief for our business and industry, and the million livelihoods who depend on us.

“We fully understand that the situation requires vigilance and adherence to Covid-19 safety protocols, and we want to reassure our partners in government that we remain committed to supporting the national effort to curb the spread of this virus. We acknowledge and appreciate the balancing act between managing lives and livelihoods.”

Lisa added: “Over one million livelihoods depend on the alcohol industry’s value chain, and 250,000 livelihoods depend on SAB alone. We are looking forward to reinitiating the process of job creation and responsible growth for the industry, with an ultimate objective of returning confidence to ensure sustainability for all these livelihoods.

“We must now focus on economic recovery as we chart our way into the future. The resumption of responsible trade is essential and we look forward to participating with our all social and economic partners, both small and large, in this essential redress for the benefit of our employees, all other stakeholders and our national economy.

“Our beers are to be enjoyed moderately and responsibly and therefore we do not condone reckless behaviour of any kind, especially as we fight to contain the spread of this virus. SAB, along with the rest of the alcohol industry, has come together to affirm its commitment to partnering with the government to create a social compact for driving positive behavioural change regarding the use and consumption of alcohol.

“We are hopeful that this is the beginning of a new era for the industry’s partnership with government and in the spirit of inclusiveness, we can ensure a positive and beneficial impact for all stakeholders into the future.”

