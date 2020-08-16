Don’t be confused, Level 2 officially starts on Tuesday morning

South Africa will enter lockdown Level 2 at midnight on Monday, President Cyril Ramaphosa announced this weekend.

However, some have expressed confusion about when exactly Level 2 will kick in.

News24 reached out to the department of cooperative governance and traditional affairs (Cogta) to clarify the issue.

The spokesperson for the department, Lungi Mtshali, said the new regulations start on Tuesday morning, from 12:01am.

Ramaphosa announced that, under Level 2, “nearly all restrictions can be removed”.

ALSO READ: Level 2 welcomed, but ‘damage has been done’

The ban on the sale of alcohol and tobacco was also lifted. Restaurants, bars and taverns will be allowed to operate, under certain protocols, such as the times of operation and the number of people.

Alcohol will be permitted for on-site consumption in licensed establishments until 10pm, while liquor outlets will be allowed to sell for off-site consumption from Monday to Thursday between 9am to 5pm only.

President Ramaphosa: “Even as we open up economic activity, it will take a long time for industries and businesses to recover, and there is much work still to be done. On Thursday, I convened all the social partners in Nedlac, namely government, labour, business and community.”

READ MORE: Booze and tobacco bans gone for now, but FITA continues legal fight

Ramaphosa also announced that inter-provincial travel will be permitted, and family and social visits will be allowed.

However, the restrictions on international travel, public gatherings – including funerals and religious events – spectators at sporting events as well as the curfew will remain.

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.