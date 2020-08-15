Level 2 relief allows sale of booze and smokes

While addressing the nation on Saturday, 15 August, President Cyril Ramaphosa announced that South Africa would move Alert Level 2 on Tuesday, 18 August after consultations with the the national coronavirus command council (NCCC) and Cabinet.

“The move to level 2 means that we can remove nearly all of the restrictions on the resumption of economic activity across most industries,” he said.

The President confirmed the suspension of the sale of alcohol and tobacco will be lifted subject to certain restrictions.

“Restaurants, bars and taverns will be permitted to operate according to approved protocols as to times of operation and numbers of people.

“Alcohol will be permitted for on-site consumption in licensed establishments only up until 10pm. Restrictions on the sale of tobacco will also be lifted,” he said.

Ramaphosa, however, noted that liquor outlets will be allowed to sell alcohol for off-site consumption from Monday to Thursday during the hours of 9am to 5pm only.

The President said gyms and fitness centres will be permitted to reopen under appropriate restrictions and safety precautions to protect public health.

He added that inter-provincial travel will be allowed under Level 2.

“As we ease restrictions, it is necessary that some measures remain in place to limit transmission and protect our health capacity. Therefore, current restrictions on international travel will remain in place,” he said.

The President further said no gatherings of more than 50 people will be permitted which includes funerals and religious events, meanwhile spectators will not be permitted at sporting events.

He added that the curfew for South Africans will remain in place between the hours of 10pm and 4am.

“We continue to encourage people to stay at home if they can and, if possible, to work from home, especially if they are over the age of 60 or have underlying conditions,” he continued to say.

Ramaphosa also confirmed the extension of the national state of disaster .

“In order to keep the remaining restrictions in place and to maintain some of the essential elements of our health response, it is necessary that we extend the national state of disaster once again until 15 September 2020,” he said.

On Covid-19 cases in the country, he said the number of new Covid-19 cases dropped from a peak of over 12,000 a day to an average over the past week of around 5,000 a day over the last three weeks.

“The number of active cases is declining every day, and now stands at around 105,000. The virus appears to have peaked in several provinces, including the Western Cape, Eastern Cape, Gauteng and possibly in KwaZulu-Natal.

“Fewer people are presenting with symptoms at our health facilities. We are also finding that fewer people are requiring admission in our hospitals and the demand for coronavirus tests has dropped,” he said.

As of Saturday, the total number of confirmed Covid-19 cases which currently stands at 583,653 with 11,667 people losing their to the virus.

The President said the recovery rate had risen from 48% and now stands at an incredible 80%.

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.