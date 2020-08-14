Two Limpopo doctors die from Covid-19-related complications

Two general practitioners of Limpopo have passed away due to Covid-19 related complications, according to a statement by Limpopo department of health spokesperson, Neil Shikwambana.

Shikwambana said the doctors, aged 47 and 57 respectively, are the first cases of health care workers to die of Covid-19-related complications in the province.

“They were both general practitioners working for their own independent practices. They died while receiving treatment at two private hospitals in Polokwane,” he added.

Health MEC Dr Phophi Ramathuba is saddened by the deaths of the two doctors and has sent out her condolences to the families, friends, and colleagues of the deceased.

Minister of Health Dr Zwelini Mkhize, on Thursday, announced that 27,360 healthcare workers in South Africa contracted the virus.

In July, MEC for health in Limpopo Dr Phophi Ramathuba officiated the launch of a psychological hub for healthcare professionals, which will be available 24 hours at every institution. At the time, Ramathuba said there was no amount of personal protective equipment (PPE) that will stop the fear among healthcare workers in their line of duty.

“Healthcare professionals are our last line of defence in the fight against Covid-19. We need to ensure we offer them the psychological support they need.”

This article was republished from Review Online with permission.

