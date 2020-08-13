27,360 healthcare workers with Covid-19 ‘well below the global average’ says Mkhize

Health Minister Dr Zweli Mkhize has said as of 4 August, a total number of 27,360 healthcare workers have acquired Covid-19, “which is well below the global average”.

Of the total, 6,027 (22%) were healthcare workers from the private sector and 21,333 (78%) were from the public sector.

“The overall infection rate amongst healthcare workers as compared to the total number of cases identified nationally is 5%, which is well below the global average of 10%,” Mkhize said.

The minister said the data was provided by the provinces and the Hospital Association of South Africa (HASA), which provided the data from the private sector.

A total of 1,644 (6%) doctors were infected with Covid-19, while 14,143 (52%) nurses acquired the disease and 28, less than 1%, were port health workers and 11 545, 42%, were from other categories of healthcare workers, he said.

“Sadly, 240 of our healthcare workers have succumbed to Covid-19; 37 from the private sector and 203 from the public sector.

“We salute these fallen soldiers and pay tribute to them for their commitment to serving the people of South Africa right until the very end.

“We extend our condolences to all the families, friends and colleagues of these valuable members of society,” Mkhize said, adding that the mortality rate among healthcare workers stands at 0.9%.

The minister said that as of 4 August, the number of healthcare workers reported to have recovered stood at 16,005, a 58% recovery rate amongst healthcare workers.

“In addition, we have been provided with a snapshot of active cases among healthcare workers as at 7 August 2020.

“On this day, we registered 7,500 active cases of which 751 (10%) were being hospitalised, 6557 (87%) were in self-isolation and 192 (3%) were being isolated in a facility.

“We wish all healthcare workers currently battling Covid-19 a speedy recovery and look forward to welcoming them back to the workforce when they are fully recovered.”

(Compiled by Makhosandile Zulu)

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.