Covid-19: KZN records highest daily infections since 1 August

KwaZulu-Natal Premier Sihle Zikalala has expressed concern after the province this week surpassed the 100,000 mark, recording 100, 494 Covid-19 cases and 1,523 deaths.

Updating the country on the latest Covid-19 stats in the province on Wednesday, Zikalala said KwaZulu-Natal had been recording the highest rate of new infections in the country since the beginning of August, despite all efforts to flatten the curve.

“These worrying figures call for each and every one of us to play their part now. We want to sound alarm bells that we are now right in the storm and on the verge of becoming the epicentre of this deadly pandemic. This means many more people are getting infected, and many more may die if we don’t change our behaviour,” he said.

Zikalala has criticised people who have lowered their guard, frequenting places of entertainment, car washes and shisanyamas, where they gather in groups.

“As government we can do much to prevent the spread of this virus, but it now firmly in our hands to prevent the spread through responsible behaviour, such as always maintaining social distancing and wearing masks at all times when we are in public areas.

“Although we are pleased that many people have survived after being infected by the Covid-19 virus, we are appealing to all our people to not sit on their laurels, but to continue following guidelines such as wearing masks in public areas at all times.

“We also appeal to public transport authorities to ensure that taxis, buses and trains are sanitised to protect passengers from being infected by this virus.

“Let us change the way we behave because it really is now in our hands to conquer this pandemic. Let us not compromise our families and those we love because of our irresponsible behaviour,” he said.

On Thursday, Zikalala will release all #Covid-19 related expenditure by various departments in the province.

