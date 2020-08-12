Covid-19 12.8.2020 01:53 pm

KZN overtakes Western Cape with number of active Covid-19 cases, premier to provide update

Citizen reporter
KZN Premier Sihle Zikalala at an event where vehicles to assist in the mass testing and screening of Covid-19 in KZN | Image: Twitter /@kzngov

The province now has 100,494 positive cases while the Western Cape has 98,868 Covid-19 positive cases.

KwaZulu-Natal Premier Sihle Zikala is expected to virtually brief the media on the number of Covid-19 cases in the province, which has overtaken the Western Cape.

Zikalala is expected to virtually update the media on Wednesday “on the upsurge of” Covid-19 cases in the province.

“While the country sees a steady decline in the number of coronavirus cases, KwaZulu-Natal has overtaken the Western Cape in terms of the number of active cases.

“The province has worryingly been reporting the highest rate of new Covid-19 cases since the start of August.

“The province has surpassed the 1,000 mark, with 1,108 newly reported infections. This is more than double the number of newly reported infections in Gauteng at 532,” the provincial government said on Wednesday.

Zikalala’s virtual address is expected to take place at 3pm.

As of Tuesday, the province had contributed 44% of the new Covid-19 cases across the country and recorded the second-highest number of laboratory-confirmed cases countrywide, with over 100,000 cases.

The province on Tuesday reported 100,494 positive cases, 42,213 active cases, 56,758 recoveries and 1,523 deaths.

The latest figures from the Western Cape last updated on Tuesday show the province has recorded 98,868 positive cases.

(Compiled by Makhosandile Zulu)

