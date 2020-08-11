213 more people die from Covid-19 as KZN approaches 100,000 infections

South Africa has recorded a cumulative total of 563,598 confirmed Covid-19 cases, with 213 new fatalities, Health Minister Zweli Mkhize announced on Monday.

This brings the cumulative total of reported Covid-19-related deaths to 10,621.

The provincial breakdown of the latest fatalities is as follows: 57 in the Eastern Cape, 39 in Gauteng, 11 in KwaZulu-Natal, 64 in the Free State, 10 in Mpumalanga, 30 in the Western Cape and two in the Northern Cape.

“We convey our condolences to the loved ones of the departed and thank the healthcare workers who treated the deceased,” Mkhize said.

The number of recoveries is currently 417,200, which translates to a recovery rate of 74% – which is well above the global rate of just more than 61%. To date, 734,664 people worldwide have lost their lives on account of the disease and 20,011,186 positive cases have been recorded.

In South Africa, Gauteng remains the province with the highest number of recorded cases at 193,561, with the Western Cape at 100,213 and KwaZulu-Natal closing in on 100,000 positive cases at 99,386 cases.

By Monday, the total number of tests conducted in South Africa was 3,267,494, with 16,911 new tests conducted.

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.