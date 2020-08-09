Covid-19 Daily Update: Deaths slowing, 6670 new cases recorded

As of Sunday, South Africa has recorded a total of 559 858 confirmed Covid-19 cases, with the total number of deaths now at 10 408.

The death rate, however seems to be slowing somewhat.

The number of new cases recorded is 6670.

“The total number of tests conducted to date is 3 250 583 with 30 318 tests conducted since the last test.

“Regrettable we report 198 new Covid-19 related deaths: 80 from the Eastern Cape, 32 from Gauteng, 63 from KwaZulu-Natal and 23 from the Western Cape.”

The total number of recoveries currently stands at 411 147, 73%.

