Covid-19 update: 301 more deaths sees SA breaching 10 000 mark

As of today, South Africa has recorded a total of 553 188 confirmed Covid-19 cases, with the total number of deaths now at 10 210.

The country has recorded 301 new Covid-19 related deaths: 39 from the Eastern Cape, 23 from Gauteng, 154 from KwaZulu-Natal, 22 from the Western Cape, 21 from North West, five from the Northern Cape and 37 from Limpopo.

“This means we have breached the 10 000 mark, with 10 210 cumulative deaths now recorded.

“We convey our condolences to the loved ones of the departed and thank the healthcare workers who treated the deceased.”

The total number of recoveries currently stands at 404 568, 73%.

As of today, the total number of confirmed #COVID19 cases is 553 188, the total number of deaths is 10 210 and the total number of recoveries is 404 568. pic.twitter.com/eqX4hViBVc — Dr Zweli Mkhize (@DrZweliMkhize) August 8, 2020

