Prince Mangosuthu Buthelezi tests positive for Covid-19

Inkatha Freedom Party (IFP) emeritus president Prince Mangosuthu Buthelezi has tested positive for Covid-19.

This was confirmed in a statement issued by Buthelezi’s family, which stated that earlier this week he was informed that he had been in contact with a positive case, which prompted him to get tested, “despite displaying no symptoms himself”.

“As required, he is now self-isolating at home for the mandatory period,” the statement reads.

In the statement, the family said it was pleased that Buthulezi remains asymptomatic “and is in good spirits”.

“As a family, we have put in place a capable team to keep watch over the situation.

“Please rest assured that we will keep you informed of his progress and will advise when he is back in office.

“During this period of self-isolation, members of the media are kindly requested to respect our space.

“We are aware that many families have journeyed this road of infection and the overwhelming majority have emerged to full recovery. We, therefore, thank you for your prayers as we await a good outcome.”

(Compiled by Makhosandile Zulu)

