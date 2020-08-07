Covid-19 7.8.2020 10:37 pm

Covid-19 update: 305 more deaths bring total to 9,909

Citizen reporter and News24 Wire
MEC Bandile Masuku and Minister Zweli Mkhize visited Nasrec as part of monitoring state of readiness as COVID-19 cases increase in Gauteng and to support staff working during pandemic, 20 July 2020. Picture:Nigel Sibanda

The country has recorded 305 new Covid-19 related deaths.

As of today, South Africa has recorded a total of 545,476 confirmed Covid-19 cases, with 7,292 new cases identified.

The country has recorded 305 new Covid-19 related deaths: 57 from Eastern Cape, 136 from Gauteng, 76 from KwaZulu-Natal, 29 from Western Cape and 7 from Northern Cape. This brings the cumulative number of deaths to 9,909.

“We convey our condolences to the loved ones of the departed and thank the health care workers who treated the deceased. The number of recoveries currently stands at 394 759 which translates to a recovery rate of 72%,” said Health Minister Zweli Mkhize.

KwaZulu-Natal is set to have more Covid-19 infections than the Western Cape during its peak, Mkhize said on Thursday.

“KwaZulu-Natal has moved higher than Western Cape had during their peak. In other words KZN will peak higher than Western Cape,” he told media in Durban.

Mkhize made the declaration while on a two-day visit to the east coast where he has so far inspected the Richmond and Clairwood hospitals’ Covid-19 sites.

He made the stark revelation about numbers in KZN, after consistent new daily infections from the province dwarfed Gauteng’s in the past week.

“The trends of an early surge in the Western Cape and peak and plateau is confirmed as a reality. Numbers are increasing in KZN. The surge came about two weeks after the Eastern Cape and six or so behind the Western Cape. We must focus on KZN.”

He said that while KZN numbers were the third highest in the country, this could change in the coming weeks.

“During next week, KZN will have more positive patients than what the Western Cape had. In some of the [recent] days in KZN, there are more positive cases per 24 hours than Gauteng. The province needs to be ready. KZN is on course for a surge.”

Mkhize said the Eastern Cape, Western Cape and Gauteng were on a decline, but that KZN’s numbers would surge.

“KwaZulu-Natal will carry the upward trend and will have much bigger numbers.”

 

Source: Health department

