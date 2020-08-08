Covid-19 8.8.2020 05:02 am

Lockdown increases alcohol consumption in people with alcohol use disorders – study

Citizen reporter
Lockdown increases alcohol consumption in people with alcohol use disorders – study

Regularly drinking more than 100 grammes (3.5 ounces) of alcohol per week -- about five or six medium glasses of wine or pints of beer -- was linked to a shorter life expectancy for men and women, according to research published in The Lancet

Support from alcohol liaison services could prevent relapse during lockdown, the authors suggested.

Lockdown represents a risk factor for increasing alcohol consumption in people with alcohol use disorders and relapse for those who were previously abstinent. Those who relapse are at a high risk of harmful drinking and require a tailored approach for intervention.

That’s according to a study shared by The Lancet, Effect of Covid-19 lockdown on Alcohol Consumption in Patients with Pre-existing Alcohol Use Disorder, authored by Jin Un Kim, Amir Majid, Rebekah Judge, Peter Crook, Rooshi Nathwani, Nowlan Selvapatt, and others.

“A complex interplay of heightened financial difficulties, social isolation, uncertainty about the future and the redistribution of the health workforce and the disruption to clinical services could contribute to increased alcohol intake and relapse under lockdown conditions and, subsequently, contribute to further liver-associated complications via direct injury or through late presentations to the appropriate services,” the authors wrote.

They went on to note that lockdown was “a complex social phenomenon that provokes different behavioural responses”, citing a population survey of 1 555 drinkers in the UK which identified “that 21% increased alcohol consumption during the lockdown, while 35% reduced their alcohol intake”.

“The true effect of the lockdown on alcohol intake remains unknown because of a paucity of qualitative data. We emphasise several points. First, lockdown causes different behavioural changes on alcohol intake, with about 20% of individuals increasing or decreasing their normal alcohol consumption,” the authors wrote.

“Second, we found no distinct protective factors for relapse, suggesting that pre-lockdown abstinence status is not protective against lockdown-related relapse.”

Support from alcohol liaison services could prevent relapse during lockdown, the authors suggested.

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.

Related Stories
Lockdown: Western Cape wants alcohol ban lifted urgently 7.8.2020
Covid-19 update: 305 more deaths bring total to 9,909 7.8.2020
Alcohol ban: Liquor traders losing an estimated R300m a day 7.8.2020


MOST POPULAR

PAST 24 HOURS PAST WEEK
Loading Posts...
{{ index + 1 }}

EDITOR'S CHOICE

Business News Joburg approves R446m in property rates relief for struggling customers

General Daily news update: Covid-19 stats, ‘Muvhango’ actor dies, and bodies found in Centurion

Government All PPE contracts will be made public – Mboweni

Business News Smoking ban’s health benefits ‘miniscule’ court hears

Crime Court asked to step in, in case of 12-year-old alcoholic rape survivor


today in print

Read Today's edition