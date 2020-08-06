Claims continue to pay out for those affected by Covid-19 – Dept of labour

The department of labour said it continued to offer services for workers who have suffered from the effects of the pandemic.

A total of 3,424 Covid-19 claims have been received, while 2,036 were received directly paid to the Compensation Fund with 1,314 received through Rand Mutual.

Federated employers have received 74 claims and Rand Mutual, which operates under licence and covers workers in the mining, iron and steel industries has paid out R3.3 million independent benefits.

“Of the 2036 claims received by the CF, 1425 come from the Western Cape followed by Eastern Cape with 319, KwaZulu-Natal with 145, Gauteng with 69, Mpumalanga 45, North West 29, Limpopo three and Northern Cape with one.

“The CF has accepted liability to 1,229, which represents 60.4% of the claims received, repudiated 193 which is 9.5% and 614 await adjudication which represents 30.1% of the claims received directly.

“The claims received by Rand Mutual shows that Gauteng has received 949 claims, 137 in the Eastern Cape, 67 in the WC, 56 in KZN, 29 in NW, 21 in Limpopo, 18 in the Free State and 37 are unknown. Of the 1,314 claims received so far, 1,253 or 95.4% are pending adjudication,” the department said, in a statement.

As the country faces mounting challenges as a result of the pandemic, Compensation Fund Commissioner Vuyo Mafata points out that in cases where claims were repudiated, the claims would still be approved, when the relevant information was rectified.

The department appeals to companies to ensure all necessary precautions are taken to safeguard the lives of workers in the workplace.

