Covid-19 4.8.2020 03:47 pm

DA says Gauteng health department was ripped off for R13K-beds at Nasrec field hospital

Citizen reporter
DA says Gauteng health department was ripped off for R13K-beds at Nasrec field hospital

One of the beds the DA says the Gauteng department of health procured at R13 000 each for the Nasrec field hospital.

The party says it hopes the SIU is investigating the contracts around the hospital and that the Competition Commission will probe the prices and recoup the money for overpriced items.

The DA in Gauteng has said the Gauteng department of health was ripped off after it paid R13,000 each for the beds at the Nasrec field hospital.

The DA’s Jack Bloom said the department “could easily have bought” each bed “for less than half the price from other suppliers”.

“According to a presentation to the Gauteng Legislature’s Health Committee, 1,000 beds with mattresses were bought for R13 million, with each bed costing R13,000.

“I have established that a fair price for this type of bed together with a mattress is about R5,000.

“This highlights yet again how the department is being ripped off by a poor and possibly corrupt choice of supplier, probably a middleman with an outrageous markup,” Bloom said.

He said the total cost of equipment for the Nasrec field hospital was R24.1 million, “which is also likely to be about double what it should have cost”.

Bloom said the total cost included R18,000 spent on 40 wall clocks for R450 each.

“I hope that the Special Investigating Unit (SIU) is investigating these contracts and the Competition Commission should also probe these prices and attempt to recover money from over-priced items.”

(Compiled by Makhosandile Zulu)

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.

Related Stories
WATCH: Could this be Trump’s most ridiculous TV interview yet? 4.8.2020
ANC caucus ‘deeply embarrassed’ by ‘barbaric’ Covid-19 corruption 4.8.2020
Covid-19 update: KZN records highest number of new cases overnight 3.8.2020


MOST POPULAR

PAST 24 HOURS PAST WEEK
Loading Posts...
{{ index + 1 }}

EDITOR'S CHOICE

Business News SAB pulls the plug on its R2.5bn investment due to alcohol ban

Crime The case will be ‘resolved’ – Police Minister on Senzo Meyiwa’s murder

General Daily news update: Covid-19 recovery rate at 68%, ‘threat’ on Malusi Gigaba’s life

Government Public Enterprises denies Gordhan had any influence in Eskom pension fund appointment

Science Watch live: SpaceX craft departs International Space Station for Earth


today in print

Read Today's edition