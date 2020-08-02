Daily Covid-19 update: Recovery rate stands at 68%

The total number of confirmed cases is now at 511,485 Covid-19 in South Africa with 8,195 new cases identified on Sunday.
In a statement, Health Minister Zweli Mkhize announced that the official death toll now stands at 8,336.
A total of 213 new Covid-19 deaths were reported, 40 from Gauteng, 31 from KwaZulu Natal, 25 from the Eastern Cape, 43 from the Western Cape, 53 from the Free State, and 23 from Limpopo.
The recovery rate stands at 68% or 347,227 recoveries.
For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.