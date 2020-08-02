Covid-19 2.8.2020 10:04 pm

Daily Covid-19 update: Recovery rate stands at 68%

Citizen reporter
MEC Bandile Masuku and Minister Zweli Mkhize visited Nasrec as part of monitoring state of readiness as COVID-19 cases increase in Gauteng and to support staff working during pandemic, 20 July 2020. Picture:Nigel Sibanda

A total of 213 new Covid-19 deaths were reported 40 from Gauteng, 31 from KwaZulu Natal, 25 from the Eastern Cape, 43 from the Western Cape, 53  from the Free State and 23 from Limpopo.

The total number of confirmed cases is now at 511,485 Covid-19 in South Africa with 8,195 new cases identified on Sunday.

In a statement, Health Minister Zweli Mkhize announced that the official death toll now stands at 8,336.

The recovery rate stands at 68% or 347,227 recoveries.

 

