Woman loses baby, spends more than 20 days in ICU with Covid-19

Marezanne Lennox was 30 weeks pregnant when she was admitted to the hospital in early July.

Lennox initially did not show severe symptoms of Covid-19, but her health quickly deteriorated and she lost her unborn baby within days.

Now, after more than 20 days in an intensive care unit, Lennox has to learn to walk and breathe again.

In a WhatsApp voice note message, Marezanne Lennox thanked her family and relatives: “To each of you who prayed for us and supported us, I want to thank you from the bottom of my heart. You will never know what it meant to us.

“I hope each of you is doing well. I’m still in ICU at the moment, but it’s going well and everything is looking good. I am now on 30% oxygen. I’m off all the ventilators. Looks like I’ll be moving to a general ward this week. So far everything looks good and only by God’s grace,” she said.

Lennox’s father, Skip Scheepers, this week said that only when his daughter was discharged from hospital would they hold a funeral for the lost baby boy. The family has decided to keep the baby’s name private.

“She is doing very well, under the circumstances. The trachea tube in her throat has also now been removed. The hole in the throat apparently heals quickly…

“She can walk between 10 and 20 meters. She also sat in the sun for the first time yesterday.”

Lennox was only informed about her baby’s death on the day she underwent surgery to remove her deceased baby.

Scheepers says Lennox’s husband met with undertakers on Tuesday this week, to plan the baby’s funeral.

This article first appeared on Pretoria East Rekord and has been republished with permission.

