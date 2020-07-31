More mining companies in Limpopo report Covid-19 infections

The region boasts 28 mining companies, which are its largest employers.

The district municipality said yesterday it was concerned about the rapid increase of Covid-19 in the mines. Executive mayor Keamotseng Stanley Ramaila said the more mineworkers contract the virus, the more the community’s lives were threatened.

“Some of these mines are Thorncliff, Magareng, Mototolo, Hellenna and Samancor,” said Ramaila.

“All of these mines are situated at the Eastern Limb, a known congested area, flanked by the mining community in the region in the Burgersfort and Steelpoort area of the region.”

Ramaila said previously, positive Covid-19 cases were reported at Dwarsrivier, Two Rivers, Modikwa and Marula Platinum Mine. He has decided that a more vigorous plan is needed.

“We have since dispatched a team of healthcare workers to all the affected mines to investigate the root cause of the infections.

“We also want to assure our communities in Sekhukhune that corrective measures will be put in place to curb further spread of the virus in all the four local municipalities, their towns, villages and townships. We have further interrogated reports on all municipal spending dealing with Covid-19.

“Progress reports were also received from sector departments, pertaining to Covid-19 awareness and monitoring campaigns.

“The water and infrastructure department also presented a report with regard to Covid-19 emergency relief projects throughout the district.”

He said the alleged theft of municipal funds earmarked to address Covid-19 projects was becoming a nightmare to communities and to his administration.

“We are making a clarion call to all our accounting officers to ensure that funding intended to curb the spread of coronavirus are spend in compliance with supply chain management policies,” he said.

