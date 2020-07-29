Covid-19 29.7.2020 10:30 pm

Covid-19 update: Recoveries in Gauteng breach 100,000

Citizen reporter and News24 Wire
Covid-19 update: Recoveries in Gauteng breach 100,000

Health minister Zweli Mkhize. Picture: Jacques Nelles

As of Wednesday, Gauteng had registered 105,614 recoveries, translating to a 62% recovery rate.

South Africa has recorded a total of 471,123 confirmed Covid-19 cases – an increase of 11,362 from Tuesday, and 240 new Covid-19 related deaths: 34 from Eastern Cape, 156 from Gauteng, 27 from KwaZulu Natal, and 23 from Western Cape. This brings the cumulative number of deaths to 7,497.

“We convey our condolences to the loved ones of the departed and thank the health care workers who treated the deceased. The number of recoveries currently stands at 297,967 which translates to a recovery rate of 63%,” said Health Minister Zweli Mkhize in a statement on Wednesday.

“The Gauteng department of health is deeply encouraged by the rising numbers of recovered Covid-19 cases in the province,” said Kwara Kekana, the spokesperson for the MEC of Health, in a statement on Wednesday.

The province has recorded 168,369 cases, with 105,614 recoveries and 1,836 deaths.

Johannesburg remains the district with the leading number of cases, followed by Ekurhuleni and Tshwane.

In addition, a total of 4,804 people are currently hospitalised in public and private facilities in the province.

Also, of the 74,106 contacts traced, 53,677 people have completed the 14-day monitoring period and are, therefore, de-isolated.

The provincial breakdown is as follows:

