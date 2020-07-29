Nxesi ‘on way to recovery’ as he gets discharged from hospital

Minister of Employment and Labour Thulas Nxesi has been discharged from hospital after he was admitted for Covid-19.

In a statement on Tuesday, 28 July 2020, Cabinet Spokesperson Phumla Williams said Nxesi had tested positive for the coronavirus on Friday, 17 July 2020 and subsequently went into self-quarantine.

He checked into the Steve Biko Academic Hospital in Pretoria.

Williams said Nxesi is on the verge of a full recovery

“Though he has been discharged from hospital, he will remain in self-quarantine until he fully recovers. The minister, together with his family, have thanked all South Africans for the well wishes during his hospitalisation. We are also grateful that Minister Nxesi is now on his way to full recovery.

“We take this opportunity to wish all fellow South Africans who are battling this disease well, as we also send those who have lost loved ones our sincere condolences.”

On Sunday, 26 July 2020, Minister of Energy and Mineral Resources, Gwede Mantashe was discharged from hospital after being admitted for the respiratory disease.

Mantashe tested positive on 14 July 2020 and went into self-quarantine, before being hospitalised after a week.

Though he has been discharged, the minister has been advised by his medical team to stay home for another seven days.

“We are grateful that Minister Mantashe is now at home with his family and on his way to a full recovery,” the presidency said.

It was also announced on Saturday that Minister of Trade, Industry and Competition Ebrahim Patel had tested positive for Covid-19.

In a statement, Cabinet spokesperson Phumla Williams said this was Patel’s second test to be conducted since the outbreak of the coronavirus.

“Minister Patel is in good spirits and is in self-quarantine, and will continue to work from home. Those that have been in contact with the minister are also in self-isolation and have been encouraged to get tested,” Williams said.

