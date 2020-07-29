More than 30 police stations temporarily closed

More than 30 police stations around the country have been temporarily closed for decontamination after workers tested positive for Covid-19.

Police officials assured the public there would be minimal service interruptions because the department had put contingency measures in place for the stations to continue operating.

The police minister’s spokesperson, Lirandzu Themba, said closing police stations was in accordance with required protocol if staff tested positive for Covid-19.

She said most of the infections were among police officers. “We are currently sitting on 10,912 infections and 106 fatalities.

Apart from the positive figure, 1,786 are employed under the Public Service Act.

“These people are cleaners, receptionists, call centre agents, and administration staff. We have had 4,723 recoveries all together,” Themba said.

South African Police Service (Saps) spokesperson Brigadier Vish Naidoo said decontamination would take 12 to 24 hours.

“The client service centre is generally relocated to another place – either a mobile station, a vacant building close by.

“Members who come into contact with the infected member are required to self-isolate while others are screened and continue working,” Naidoo said.

The Saps was updating the public about the stations forced to close and those reopening on the Twitter page @SAPoliceService.

There was also information about where closed stations would resume services from.

