SA records 7,232 new cases of Covid-19 and 190 new deaths

As of today, a cumulative total of 459,761 confirmed Covid-19 cases in South Africa – an increase of 7,232 from Monday.

The country has also recorded 190 new Covid-19 related deaths: 11 from Eastern Cape, 55 from Gauteng, 62 from KwaZulu Natal, 49 from Western Cape, and 13 from North West. This brings the cumulative number of deaths to 7,257.

“We convey our condolences to the loved ones of the departed and thank the health care workers who treated the deceased. The number of recoveries currently stands at 287,313 which translates to a recovery rate of 62,5%,” said Health Minister Zweli Mkhize.

The North West province has recorded 453 new Covid-19 infections in the last 48 hours, bringing the total number of cases in the province to 17,791.

This is according to statistics provided by the North West Department of Health as of Monday 27 July.

Of the 17,791 cases in the province, the majority are in the Bojanala District, which consists of Rustenburg, Madibeng, Moses Kotane, Moretele and Kgetleng.

This is followed by the Kenneth Kaunda District, Ngaka Modiri Molema District and Dr Ruth Segomotsi Mompati District.

In addition, a total of 470 patients are hospitalised in the province. Forty are in ICU, 158 are on oxygen, 30 are in high care, and 31 are ventilated.

The North West further recorded 13 Covid-19-related fatalities, bringing the total death toll to 72.

Below is the provincial breakdown:

