Four North West health professionals die of Covid-19 in one week

Picture for illustration.

MEC Madoda Sambatha said Covid-19 had claimed the lives of the ‘much needed health workforce’ – two doctors and two nurses in the province.

Four North West healthcare professionals have died in the space of a week, according to the province’s health department on Monday.

In a statement, MEC Madoda Sambatha said Covid-19 had claimed the lives of the “much needed health workforce” – two doctors and two nurses in the province.

“We have sadly learnt of the passing of Dr Lomalisa Litenye and Florah Makama. As if that was not enough, the province lost two nurses over the past week. We are saddened by the loss of these health professionals,” Sambatha said.

Litenye was a well-known health practitioner in Mahikeng, and specialised as a gynaecologist and obstetrician, said Sambatha.

Makama was a clinical psychologist.

Both were based in Mahikeng and “endeared themselves to the residents of the province’s capital city”.

The two nurses were based at Dr Ruth Segomotsi Mompati District and Ngaka Modiri Molema District respectively. They were not named.

“The death of these health professionals is a great loss to the department, but even more so to their loved ones.

“The department and the province pays tribute to these fallen health professionals. Their contribution to the healthcare system and service to our people is much appreciated. I send my deep condolences to the loved ones, family, friends and colleagues of the departed,” Sambatha said.

