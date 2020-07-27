60 pupils quarantined at Western Cape school hostel after 4 test positive for Covid-19

Around 60 pupils from the Ceres Secondary School in the Western Cape have been quarantined at its hostel after four pupils tested positive for Covid-19.

According to the Western Cape Education Department (WCED), the Health Department advised that all the pupils be quarantined at the school hostel.

“The Department of Health was notified, and it was advised to quarantine all the hostel learners and some staff,” WCED spokesperson Bronagh Hammond said.

Hammond said that approximately 60 pupils were quarantined.

The parents of pupils in grades 10 and 12 were informed about their children being quarantined at the school, and according to the department, the parents expressed their approval and appreciation for the decision to quarantine the children.

Hammond told News24 that since the pupils were quarantined before President Cyril Ramaphosa’s Thursday evening announcement for public schools to take a four-week break, the School Governing Body (SGB), the Health Department and parents decided to continue this arrangement while schools were closed.

“The Department of Health is monitoring the situation and further results are still outstanding,” said Hammond.

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.