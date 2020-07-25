Trade, Industry Minister Ebrahim Patel tests positive for Covid-19

The Minister of Trade, Industry and Competition, Ebrahim Patel has tested positive for Covid-19 after he received his results on Saturday, 25 July 2020.

In a statement, Cabinet spokesperson Phumla Williams said this was Patel’s second test to be conducted since the outbreak of the coronavirus.

“Minister Patel is in good spirits and is in self-quarantine, and will continue to work from home. Those that have been in contact with the Minister are also in self-isolation and have been encouraged to get tested,” Williams said.

“The minister remains committed to preparing South Africa for the post-Covid world, strengthening efforts around reconstruction and recovery,” she added.

Cabinet wished Patel a speedy recovery.

“As we wish the minister a speedy recovery, we extend the same well wishes to the thousands of South Africans and their families who are also battling coronavirus.

“To defeat this virus, we must all continue playing our part in observing all health protocols of washing our hands regularly, properly wearing a mask when in public and practicing physical distancing,” Williams continued.

Several other ministers, deputy ministers and three premiers also tested positive to the virus, but some had since recovered including Gwede Mantashe and Thula Nxesi.

Mantashe and Nxesi were admitted to hospital this week.

Both ministers disputed reports that they have been admitted in private hospitals for Covid-19 treatment, but insisted that they were currently in public facilities.

Mantashe said after he became sick with Covid-19 he was transported to the Pretoria-based hospital while Nxesi was also hospitalised after he was advised by his doctor to go to hospital.

The two ministers are known to suffer from diabetes, which put them at high risk.

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.