Covid-19 Daily update: Focus shifts to Eastern Cape as deaths surge

As of today, the cumulative total of 408,052 confirmed Covid-19 cases in South Africa have been recorded with 13,104 new cases identified.
In a statement from Health Minister Zweli Mkhize, it was revealed that 153 new Covid-19 related deaths have also been recorded: 48 from Eastern Cape, 31 from Gauteng, 38 from KwaZulu-Natal, 8 from Northern Cape, 28 from Western Cape. This brings the cumulative number of deaths to 6,093.
“We convey our condolences to the loved ones of the departed and thank the health care workers who treated the deceased. The number of recoveries currently stands at 236,260 which translates to a recovery rate of 58%,” said Mkhize.
Mhize on Thursday announced urgent support for the Eastern Cape’s health authorities in the wake of record deaths in the past few days – more than 400 reported in Wednesday’s update.
At a press conference in Port Elizabeth, Mkhize announced a high-powered “project management team” has been appointed to “help the health service to cope better”.
This, after project management had been identified as a “weakness” in the province. The skilled team would assist health authorities with “quick decision-making” and “agility”, in particular.
Second, the Eastern Cape is being assisted with infrastructure and equipment. Overall, all available hospital beds are not yet filled – but the province is witnessing shortages in specific areas.
“Some of the smaller hospitals are taking strain,” Mkhize said on eNCA. Efforts would now be made to increase beds “in areas of need… because of the vastness of the province”.
Shortage
Another crucial infrastructure shortage being urgently addressed was oxygen-supply systems. Mkhize announced government was now fast-tracking procurement. Mkhize said it was essential to plan oxygen requirements proactively, to ensure oxygen supply never ran out.
On staff shortages, Mkhize announced they were now using emergency legal channels to remove “bureaucratic delays” in appointing additional staff – including some who had already applied, where red tape was an obstacle.
“It is important they are employed as soon as possible, to take pressure off existing staff,” Mkhize explained.
The same pertained to acting CEOs of some hospitals, which required addressing, to ensure “firm and proper leadership in all institutions”.
Mkhize and his team had inspected several health facilities shown to be operating below safety and hygiene standards by the media, and was satisfied issues such as “rats” and necessary repair work were being addressed.
Overall, Mkhize said the recent re-banning of alcohol sales had already had a “major impact” on the availability of hospital beds and other medical resources and capacity for Covid-19 patients.
‘Cases will rise’
Mkhize warned, however, he expected the number of Covid-19 cases to rise in August – in all provinces in South Africa, except the Western Cape.
Mkhize cited the Medical Research Council’s report issued yesterday, which reported the latest “excess deaths” recorded. This was currently at a ratio of around 1.6 (reported yesterday as “59% more deaths”) – as compared to the usual average natural deaths total.
This was similar to countries such as India and Russia, Mkhize said.
All countries were witnessing increases in “excess deaths”.
And while these were a “mixed bag” of potentially undiagnosed deaths, with deaths from other factors – this statistic was being closely monitored, Mkhize said.
“The surge is upon us,” Mkhize said. He promised the Eastern Cape would be given maximum support.
Mkhize expressed his gratitude to the media.
“Thank you for always being there to tell the story,” he said.
Below is the provincial breakdown:
