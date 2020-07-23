David Makhura recovers from Covid-19

Gauteng Premier David Makhura has recovered from Covid-19 and is expected to resume his official duties and “lead the battle against the pandemic in Gauteng”.

In a statement on Thursday, the provincial government said Makhura recovered from the disease after completing 14 days of isolation, which began on 9 July.

According to the statement, Makhura resumed his official duties on Thursday, joining the virtual sitting of the Gauteng legislature where the MEC for finance tabled the adjustment budget.

Meanwhile, following the tabling of the budget, the province will hire more health workers, procure more personal protective equipment (PPE), increase bed capacity in public health facilities and put up “field hospitals in preparation for the peak”.

“As he rejoins thousands of committed public servants who are working tirelessly to combat the spread 0f the pandemic, Premier Makhura is concerned that the Covid-19 public health emergency is seen by some rogue and corrupt public officials as an opportunity to loot public resources,” the statement reads.

Makhura said resources allocated for Covid-19 response should be used “strictly” for strengthening the capacity of the public healthcare system and boosting its “resilience”, with the aim of saving “more lives” and dealing “with the burden of the disease and handle the outbreak epidemics and pandemics”.

“It is a absolute shame that resources meant for saving lives are looted,” Makhura said.

Makhura will next week brief the media on investigations that have been completed by the special investigation unit (SIU), including those that are underway.

Makhura will also give an update on an investigation he requested in May on the procurement of PPE in the department of health.

The MEC for Infrastructure Development, Tsaneem Motara and the Gauteng head of the department of health, Professor Mkhululi Lukhele and the commissioner of the police in the province, Lieutenant General Elias Mawela, have also recovered from Covid-19 and have returned to work, the provincial government said.

(Compiled by Makhosandile Zulu)

