Watch live here: Ramaphosa to address the nation at 8pm on Thursday

The Presidency this afternoon announced that President Cyril Ramaphosa will address the nation at 8pm on Thursday 23 July 2020, regarding the status of the country’s “risk-adjusted strategy” to manage the spread of Covid-19.
The address follows meetings of the Cabinet and the National Coronavirus Command Council (NCCC).
It has been suggested that schooling may be suspended again as the infection peaks in Gauteng, KwaZulu Natal and the Eastern Cape draws near.
The address will be broadcast live on television and radio and will be streamed live on The Citizen courtesy of the SABC:
In his last address to the nation on 12 July, the President announced the immediate halt in sales of alcohol.
The address also comes after the country recorded its single highest daily death toll since the start of the outbreak. With 572 new fatalities recorded over the 24-hour reporting period on Wednesday evening, South Africa’s total death toll now stands at 5,940.
In a late night statement, Health Minister Zweli Mkhize, announced that the country’s total number of confirmed infections stands at 394,948.
