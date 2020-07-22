Cigarettes and booze ban to remain in place throughout lockdown

The government says the ban on the sale of alcohol and cigarettes will remain in place throughout the lockdown period.

It said the reason behind banning the sale of the two products was to save lives and protect the health and well-being of the country’s citizenry.

The government said one of the reasons behind the ban on the sale of alcohol was that in many cases, patients suffering from alcohol-related injuries place a strain on health facilities.

President Cyril Ramaphosa recently announced an immediate suspension of the sale of alcohol during level 3 lockdown after the ban was lifted at the commencement of the alert level on 1 June.

Wine farmers have launched a court action against the ban, saying the current ban places thousands of jobs at risk.

(Compiled by Makhosandile Zulu)

ALSO READ: Alcohol ban could see ‘tens of thousands’ of jobs lost

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.