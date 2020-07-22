‘We have been proactive’ – EC premier happy with Covid-19 response

The Eastern Cape provincial government has been “proactive” in its response to Covid-19, Premier Oscar Mabuyane said in giving his administration the thumbs up on Tuesday.

Mabuyane was speaking at a media briefing to give an update on the province’s response.

As of Monday, the Eastern Cape had recorded 65,316 infections, with 871 deaths. The province had conducted over 250,000 tests.

The number of fatalities is projected to reach nearly 6,000 in the province when the country reaches its peak.

The province has been largely criticised for its collapsing infrastructure and health system.

During the first weeks of lockdown, health workers in many of the state hospitals downed tools over personal protective equipment (PPE) shortages and unfavourable working conditions.

The issue of critical staff vacancies also led to Health Minister Zweli Mkhize intervening to make immediate appointments.

The crisis in the province has led to opposition parties calling for President Cyril Ramaphosa to place the entire provincial executive council under administration – in line with Section 100 of the Constitution.

Smaller parties, including the UDM, COPE, EFF and DA, have all called for Mabuyane’s head.

Mabuyane, however, says this is all “cheap-politicking”.

“We have not been clueless about the work that we have been doing, we know. That is why we are where we are. That is why we know our challenges. That is why we have been proactive to say we are lagging there, we need assistance, we need support and call for assistance ourselves voluntarily,” he said.

He lambasted the DA for using the pandemic, and added that to ensure collaboration in the province he had established a multi-stakeholder forum, the extended provincial command council. It sits on Sunday, during which the DA could voice its concerns.

“If you use the issue of Covid-19 as a barometer, why are they not calling for Section 100 in Western Cape? Why would you call for administration in the province because of health?

“We are providing leadership; where there are problems, we are solving them. It is pure mischievous – people who think it is play time.

“It is pure distraction, so that we don’t focus on the work at hand. We are not going to be distracted, we are here on the campaign to save lives. The ANC government cannot fail on this issue,” Mabuyane said.

