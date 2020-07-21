Covid-19 21.7.2020 10:35 pm

Worldwide Covid-19 deaths exceed 600,000 as SA records 195 in last 24 hours

Citizen reporter

This brings the cumulative number of deaths in the country to 5,368.

As of today, a cumulative total of 381,798 confirmed Covid-19 cases in South Africa have been recorded, with 8,170 new cases identified, Health Minister Zweli Mkhize has announced.

Worldwide Covid-19 related deaths have also surpassed 600,000, with South Africa having recorded 195 new deaths, in the last 24 hours.

“This brings the cumulative number of deaths to 5,368. We convey our condolences to the loved ones of the departed and thank the health care workers who treated the deceased. The number of recoveries currently stands at 208,144 which translates to a recovery rate of 54%,” said Mkhize.

Below is the provincial breakdown:

Source: Health department

